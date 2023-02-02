Citrus Countians are going to have to endure these cold, wintry days (sarcasm intended) even longer this year because a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania saw his shadow.
Citrus Countians are going to have to endure these cold, wintry days (sarcasm intended) even longer this year because a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania saw his shadow.
It’s a safe bet Phil has never visited Central Florida.
Temperatures around Tampa Bay hit 80 degrees Thursday, the hottest spot in the nation and certainly warmer than the 33 degrees where Phil lives at Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania.
Of course, one could make the argument Phil is partly right. The temperature in Citrus County will dip down to 69 degrees Saturday, necessitating an extra sweater as folks head out into the Gulf.
Ross Giarratana, an NWS meteorologist said January is the coldest month of the year for this region so residents can expect warming temperatures going forward.
And how does a real meteorologist feel about Phil’s prognostication?
“It’s always a fun tradition every year,” he said. “You want to follow what Phil says but you definitely want to listen to a meteorologist to back that up.”
This famous groundhog, who has passed on his meteorological skills to others in his species, has been predicting the length of the season since 1887. According to folklore, if Phil sees his shadow after venturing from his tree stump home at dawn, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.
Alas, as he predicted the last two years, Phil saw his shadow.
From a practical standpoint, a longer winter would benefit Citrus County, according to Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
“If it stays cooler for longer this year, that could help keep the lakes from dropping quite as fast,” Fulkerson said. “Water levels decline the quickest from March through May when temperatures are rising, trees and plants start growing again (and) using the water, and when rainfall is typically lower.
“A longer winter could prolong the drought-like effects that we sometimes see in late spring,” he added.
Groundhog Day does have one notable weather connection to Florida.
The only tropical storm of record to hit the U.S. in February moved out of the Gulf of Mexico and across South Florida.
The “Groundhog Day Storm” produced 60 mph winds and 2-4 inches of rain, according to Bryan Williams, Florida Forest Service meteorologist.
“The storm wasn’t given a name because its structure was initially uncertain,” Williams said. “Had it been operationally treated as a tropical cyclone, it would’ve had the name Able – a name which actually went to the only U.S.-landfalling hurricane that season.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle.
