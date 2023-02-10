The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival opened to large crowds Friday, Feb. 10. Patrons to the festival are treated to Greek food, live Greek music, Greek dancing, and a wide variety of authentic Greek foods including gyros, saganoki sandwiches and chicken souvlaki on a skewer to name a few.
The fest continues from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. A $3 admission gets patrons in the door, and indoor and outdoor seating is available. The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church is4705 W Gulf to Lake Highway in Lecanto. For more information, go to archangelmichaelgoc.org.