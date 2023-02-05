You can sum the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church’s bi-annual Greek Festival Vendor Expo up in four words:
You can sum the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church's bi-annual Greek Festival Vendor Expo up in four words:

1. Ka-li O-ri-xi ("Hearty appetite")
1. Ka-li O-ri-xi (“Hearty appetite”)
2. Ka-li Thi-a-skedasi (“Have a good time”)
3. Pso-ne-se-te ke a-go-ra-se-te (“Shop and buy”)
4. Ka-los O-ri-sa-te (“Welcome”)
Whether you speak Greek or not, the public is welcome to experience Greek food, live Greek music, Greek dancing, Greek gyros and other grilled delicacies, Greek pastries, desserts and a coffee shop, and most importantly, Greek hospitality.
Also, there will be daily door prizes and specialty merchandise vendors.
The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival Vendor Expo runs three days, Feb. 10-12, at the church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10-11, noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.
There will be indoor dinners and an outside grille. Admission is a $3 donation.
Parking is free.
Debit and credit are accepted for food purchases.
Every hour there will be a drawing for a Pastry Department gift certificate using admission tickets for the previous hour.
For more information, call the church at 352-527-0766 or go to the website archangelmichaelgoc.org.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
