Alison Pinkston, executive director of Crystal River Main Street, makes her first formal presentation to the Crystal River City Council on Aug. 14 at the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) regular meeting.
Alison Pinkston was formally introduced to the Crystal River City Council members and staff at the Aug. 14 Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) regular meeting by Events and Marketing Director Leslie Bollin. Pinkston is the executive director of Crystal River Main Street.
“She’s been with Main Street for four months, and as the city, we’re very excited,” said Bollin, who added that the city is looking forward to partnering and strengthening the ties with Crystal River Main Street. Since becoming executive director in April, Pinkston has been hard at work.
“I’ve really been working on putting the organization together and bringing on new people,” said Pinkston. She cited an example. “I’m working with Twistid Arts Initiative and they’re doing a fantastic job.”
Twistid Arts Initiative is an organization in Citrus County with the mission of raising awareness and access to all forms of visual and performing arts via innovative programming, hands-on education and immersive events.
“I’m also working on redoing the historic walking tour,” Pinkston said and praised Bollin’s assistance on this project, as the latter has provided photos and other archives, such as the history of some of the buildings and the downtown’s founding fathers. “I’ve been adding those into the tour and eventually we will also have an audio narration to go with it.”
Currently, it’s just a walking tour.
Another goal, she said, was working on current and future events that will attract people to downtown, as well as interesting additional businesses to become members, especially those that are not necessarily located downtown. She then pointed out a challenge Crystal River Main Street faces.
“We’ve had several people that we’ve talked to that didn’t even know that we had a Main Street, or what Main Street was,” said Pinkston. Even so, what Crystal River Main Street has accomplished thus far has been far-reaching. “My state director actually told me she had friends that were traveling down to Weeki Wachee and they stopped at our First Friday and they thought it was great, that it was fantastic. So they plan on coming back to Crystal River, staying and visiting.”
Before moving on to an update on the First Avenue parking lot, it was brought to the City Council’s attention there are two openings on the CRA board yet to be filled, and it was suggested that the council look at finding people to fill the vacancies.
First Avenue parking lot
Using a PowerPoint presentation, Crystal River Planning and Development Director Brian Herrmann brought the City Council up to speed on a study done by Kimley-Horn, a nationwide engineering, planning and design consultation firm. The area in mind to create a block parking area is between Citrus Avenue and First Avenue. It is bounded on the north side by U.S. 19, and on the south by Northwest Fifth Street.
“You can see the parking facility fits nicely under the center of the block,” Herrmann said. All told, there currently are 34 parking spots. With reconfiguration, an additional 11 parking spots (of which four to five would be designated for golf carts and two for handicap) would bring a total of 45 spots. There currently are several buildings, which Herrmann addressed, one of those being residential. “Again, we are in downtown, we don’t want to just, you know, demolish the entire block and create a parking lot.”
What is needed, though, is to incorporate a five-foot-wide sidewalk between two of the buildings to align with the walking trail.
“Hopefully in the future, you can get something wider and a little more in keeping with our River Walk,” Herrmann said, perhaps benches, and/or a mural on one of the walls. The two buildings have potential as either retail establishments or restaurants, and plans are in the works for a restaurant in one of the structures. “It’s owned by a group that owns a restaurant in the county that’s been very successful, so we’re hoping that they’ll move forward in the future.”
Mayor Joe Meek expressed his enthusiasm.
“I love it. I think this project is going to have a substantial impact on historic downtown Crystal River,” he said. “I think this will transform downtown.”
Equally effusive was Councilman Ken Brown.
“I love the fact you added golf cart parking, because we are a golf cart community,” Brown said. “We need more golf carts out there.”
When asked about the timeline when work would get started, Herrmann said that a few changes are still needed to the original designs, plus permitting and bidding out, and that it might be just a couple of months away, and if all goes according to schedule, completion could be by either spring or summer of 2024.