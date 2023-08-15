230816-CC-crystal-river-1-Alison Pinkston

Alison Pinkston, executive director of Crystal River Main Street, makes her first formal presentation to the Crystal River City Council on Aug. 14 at the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) regular meeting.

Alison Pinkston was formally introduced to the Crystal River City Council members and staff at the Aug. 14 Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) regular meeting by Events and Marketing Director Leslie Bollin. Pinkston is the executive director of Crystal River Main Street.

“She’s been with Main Street for four months, and as the city, we’re very excited,” said Bollin, who added that the city is looking forward to partnering and strengthening the ties with Crystal River Main Street. Since becoming executive director in April, Pinkston has been hard at work.

Crystal River Planning and Development Director Brian Herrmann fills in the City Council on the First Avenue Parking Lot study.