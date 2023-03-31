The Citrus County Fair opens at 11 a.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. Carnival rides also open at 11 a.m.
Daytime Magic $25 armband special from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday Night Magic $25 armband special 6 to 10 p.m., both for unlimited rides.
$8 general admission for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and ages 3 and under are free. Free parking.
Sunday there will be a Carnival Rides bonus time from 2 to 7 p.m. $25 armband, main gate entrance, no gate admission.
Today's Schedule
11 a.m. Opening of the Fair, exhibit buildings open, Modern Midways/Carnival open, Patriot Games mobile laser tag, Daisy Mae the Cow educational display and Citrus Model RR Club Exhibit (Otto Allen building).
11:15 a.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage) and Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling).
11:30 a.m. Youth Pie Eating Contest (auditorium picnic area).
12:30 p.m. Youth Public Speaking — junior, intermediate & senior division (auditorium), Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage), RoboCars (strolling) and Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
1 p.m. Youth tractor driving (livestock complex).
1:45 p.m. RoboCars (strolling) and Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling).
2 p.m. Robinson's Racing Pigs (main gate).
2:45 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage), Rowdy Rooster (strolling) and Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling).
3 p.m. Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling).
4 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage) and Robinson's Racing Pigs (main gate).
6 p.m. Rowdy Rooster (strolling) and Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling).
7 p.m. Jukebox Memories on Tour concert (auditorium).
7:15 p.m. Robinson's Racing Pigs (main gate), RoboCars (strolling) and Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling).
7:30 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage) and Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
8:15 p.m. Robinson's Racing Pigs (main gate).
8:30 p.m. Brad Comedy Hypnotist (41 stage), Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling) and RoboCars (strolling).
9:15 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage).
10 p.m. End of the 2023 Fair (Carnival rides still open Sunday).