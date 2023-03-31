Fair schedule Saturday April 1

Riders on Virtigo fly high above the ground during School Days at the Citrus County Fair Friday afternoon, March 31.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The Citrus County Fair opens at 11 a.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. Carnival rides also open at 11 a.m.

Daytime Magic $25 armband special from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday Night Magic $25 armband special 6 to 10 p.m., both for unlimited rides.

