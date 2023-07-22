Dutch

Dutch doesn’t have a Ph.D. or a master’s degree in counseling. He does have a buddy, his handler of seven years, Kathie Henderson

 Photo provided

God’s Love Therapy has been around for a few years, though you may never have heard of it. There’s a better chance that someone has excitedly told you about a visit with Dutch, the floppy-eared labradoodle who is the face of God’s Love Therapy. Residents at area assisted-living facilities or local grief-support groups can give you all the details.

Dutch nuzzles with the aging, the young, the grieving, the depressed, and the traumatized, calming their fears and warming their hearts. He provides support for people with various emotional or spiritual needs in Citrus County with a special kind of healing.

