God’s Love Therapy has been around for a few years, though you may never have heard of it. There’s a better chance that someone has excitedly told you about a visit with Dutch, the floppy-eared labradoodle who is the face of God’s Love Therapy. Residents at area assisted-living facilities or local grief-support groups can give you all the details.
Dutch nuzzles with the aging, the young, the grieving, the depressed, and the traumatized, calming their fears and warming their hearts. He provides support for people with various emotional or spiritual needs in Citrus County with a special kind of healing.
Dutch doesn’t have a Ph.D. or a master’s degree in counseling. He does have a buddy, his handler of seven years, Kathie Henderson. She attended the Rochester Institute of Technology and worked in social services. Kathie has trained Dutch as a full-service therapy dog so that he can visit with people in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, grief centers, hospice centers and courtrooms. Kathie is a trained Stephen minister, where she helps people deal with physical, emotional and spiritual challenges. Dutch is an honorary Stephen minister and accompanied Kathie on all parts of training.
Kathie is a faithful Christian who believes that Dutch was brought into her life to help her and others through difficult times. “Dutch brings love without judgment or condemnation. When people are sick, depressed, grieving or traumatized, they often just need a kind word, a hug, a nuzzle.” says Kathie. “We’re all human and know where life has not gone as expected. The best medicine for a broken heart or body may be to see Dutch’s sweet face. His eyes speak volumes, saying ‘It’s OK. You’re not alone. I’m here for you. I understand.’”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Every visit is different and special, according to Kathie. They have monthly meetings with residents of assisted living facilities when Dutch greets folks privately in their rooms and in a large gatherings. They attend grief support groups. Dutch is the official therapy dog for children and adult volunteers at Camp Good Hope, which is hosted four times annually by the Friends of Citrus Grief Center. Other times they may be called to visit hospice patients, calm traumatized children or veterans with PTSD. Kathie loves talking with people while Dutch heals hearts. She notes, “He senses who needs him that day and spends extra time with them.”
She emphasized that though the visits reflect Christ’s teachings including love for your fellow man, compassion, acceptance and community service, there is no preaching. “Dutch cannot speak words. He simply represents love to all. He is humble and keeps each person he visits as the center of attention.” She continues, “Dutch meets people where they are and gives them support. That is exactly what Christ did for both believers and non-believers. ”
Kathie also does public speaking engagements for schools and businesses to provide education on the role of service and therapy dogs. Dutch comes along to demonstrate skills.
The mission statement of God’s Love Therapy is “Reaching out everywhere that God leads us, being empowered by God’s spirit and honoring Jesus.” To schedule a visit or speaking engagement, contact Kathie Henderson: khenderson42@tampabay.rr.com. This is an outreach ministry of Grace Methodist Church of Homosassa.