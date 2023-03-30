Anyone within the state of Florida will have the opportunity to cast a line this weekend during the first-of-two license-free, freshwater fishing days.
The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be waiving all license requirements for recreational anglers April 1 and April 2.
FWC says, "License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don't have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license."
The second license-free, freshwater weekend will take place June 10-11.
FWC also has also scheduled license-free dates for saltwater anglers. The dates include June 3-4, Sept. 2 and Nov. 24.
FWC reminds those taking part in the weekends of license-free fishing that all seasonal, bag and size-limits apply. Additional restrictions are included for saltwater anglers. For more detailed information on those restrictions and requirements, visit myFWC.com/license.
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com