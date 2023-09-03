Governor Ron DeSantis embarked on a tour of Crystal River Sunday to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Idalia within the city. This visit followed President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Live Oak to survey the storm damage.
Governor DeSantis chose not to join the President during his visit, citing concerns that a presidential visit could divert crucial resources away from ongoing recovery efforts.
Upon his arrival in Crystal River, Governor DeSantis was welcomed by Mayor Joe Meek, who served as his guide throughout the tour. The Governor’s visit began at Town Square shortly after lunchtime, drawing the attention of city officials, including City Manager Douglas Baber, council members, city staff, local business owners along Citrus Avenue, residents, and the city’s firefighting personnel.
Before beginning a walking tour down Citrus Avenue alongside Mayor Meek, Governor DeSantis briefly addressed the gathered crowd. The tour covered several key locations impacted by Hurricane Idalia, shedding light on the extent of the damage and the challenges faced by the city’s residents and businesses.
Stops along the way included St. John’s Tavern, KC Wine and Koffee Bar, and Kane’s Cattle, where the Governor engaged with local business owners and residents. Mayor Meek joined Governor DeSantis in his vehicle for a broader exploration of the city’s affected areas.
Their route led them north on Citrus Avenue to the Crystal River Fire Station and City Hall. They subsequently crossed Highway 19 to visit the Crab Plant, where Governor DeSantis had a brief meeting with owner Kelly Kohfmehl. The Redemption Center, a church located on Three Sisters Springs Trail, was the next stop, where the Governor met with Reverend Al Hopkins and several parishioners.
Continuing their tour, the group proceeded along Kings Bay Drive and visited neighborhoods around the waterfront, including a stop at the home of Connie and Dale Pickles, who shared their experiences of extensive flooding with the Governor.
The final leg of the tour took them to Michigan Town, where Governor DeSantis engaged with residents Susan and Mark Littrell, as well as Randy and Linda McConnell.
Mayor Meek expressed gratitude for Governor DeSantis’s extended visit, stating, “Governor DeSantis spent almost 2 hours today touring Crystal River. He saw and understood the issues Crystal River is going through, and I am grateful for his time and help in rebuilding our great city. We will be stronger than ever, let’s get to work.”
Citrus County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Davis-{span}Schlabach{/span} was there, as well. She expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit.
“I’m grateful Governor DeSantis took the time to visit us here in Citrus County. There are many businesses and residences suffering from impacts of Hurricane Idalia and he was able to meet with them and get their first hand accounts. The state’s response has been swift and the county is committed to working with state and federal agencies. Just yesterday I toured Homosassa, Ozello and Fort Island Trail with Congressman,
Congressman Gus Billirakis was on the tour and said “Today, I had the opportunity to speak with the Governor about resiliency and storm surge mitigation efforts the county can employ to reduce future storm damage. Getting help to the people in need is a priority and the county will see this through to restore the unincorporated county and the City of Crystal River businesses and properties.”