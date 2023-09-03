Governor Ron DeSantis embarked on a tour of Crystal River Sunday to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Idalia within the city. This visit followed President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Live Oak to survey the storm damage.

Governor DeSantis chose not to join the President during his visit, citing concerns that a presidential visit could divert crucial resources away from ongoing recovery efforts.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

gov talks

Gov. DeSantis addresses the crowd in downtown Crystal River.
gov and meek

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Mayor Joe Meek walk along Citrus Avenue in Crystal River.
Ruthie

{span}County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Davis-{span} Ruthie Davis-{span}Schlabach discusses the storm with Gov. DeSantis.{/span}{/span}{/span}

Tags