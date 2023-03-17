On the third Thursday of each month, 15-25 members of the county’s opioid task force meet virtually to talk about one thing: decreasing the numbers of opioid-related overdose deaths of people in the community.
One overdose, one death is too many, but until the number is zero, task force members celebrate whenever the numbers are down.
At the Thursday, March 16 meeting, Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator, was able to say, “We’re seeing good signs.”
Those good signs include a huge increase in the number of doses of Narcan that has been distributed in the community.
Hockert cited a first responders report that said, of the overdose calls they responded to last month, they administered 25 doses of Narcan themselves, and that five doses had been administered by someone prior to their arrival.
The highest reported doses prior to arrival was 17 doses in November 2022.
“Those are just the reported numbers,” Hockert said. “Our goal is to saturate the county with Narcan, and hopefully that will reduce (overdose) deaths.”
Another good sign, although it’s still sobering: In 2022, there were 20 fewer overdose fatalities (71 deaths) than in 2021 (91 deaths).
Also, with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s Behavioral Health Unit and with LifeStream’s peer support, there’s been more follow-up with people who have overdosed, getting them connected with treatment and recovery resources.
“That’s the other side of the story,” Hockert said, adding that those are the numbers that aren’t reported.
“With all the programs we have, and with all the work that’s being done out there, we don’t know how many lives are being saved,” he said, “but anytime we can see a decrease in what’s being reported, that’s obviously a good sign.”
Something to look for: Beginning April 3, five billboards will be going up in high-use areas of the county about the dangers of fentanyl. They will be up for 12 weeks.
Also, two dates to be aware of: April 22 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and May 9 is National Fentanyl Awareness Day.
The Citrus County Opioid Task Force was formed in 2021, comprising government, health, law enforcement and treatment entities, as a response to the 65 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020, at that time the deadliest year-to-date.
Prior to that, during 2010-2019, Citrus County averaged slightly over 37 deaths each year due to opioid-related overdose.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.