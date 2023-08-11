230812-CC-emergency-plane-landing-Carolyn and Henry Kahr

Carolyn and Henry Kahrs rest in the shade provided by the wing of their airplane as they await the arrival of their plane mechanic. The couple had to make an emergency landing using the westbound lane of State Road 44 near the Friends of Citrus Thrift Store.

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE

When Henry and Carolyn Kahrs flew off from Clearwater in their Tecnam Bravo single-propeller plane, their destination was Brunswick, Ga. However, fate intervened and they instead landed in Inverness … on the westbound lane of State Road 44, near the Friends of Citrus Thrift Store.

“All of a sudden I started smelling something and the plane was losing oil pressure,” said Henry, who was piloting the plane. He began looking where to land. “I was hoping to make it to Inverness.”

