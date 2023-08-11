When Henry and Carolyn Kahrs flew off from Clearwater in their Tecnam Bravo single-propeller plane, their destination was Brunswick, Ga. However, fate intervened and they instead landed in Inverness … on the westbound lane of State Road 44, near the Friends of Citrus Thrift Store.
“All of a sudden I started smelling something and the plane was losing oil pressure,” said Henry, who was piloting the plane. He began looking where to land. “I was hoping to make it to Inverness.”
It was touch and go whether he could make it to the airport at Inverness. This is when fate intervened. The pilot of a Southwest Airline plane above them was looking down when he spotted the plane.
“You have a highway there, it’s clear on the westbound side, is what he told me,” said Henry. The pilot simply told him to be aware of power lines. That was not a problem for Henry. With that, he brought the plane in for a landing. From there he taxied the plane into the Friends of Citrus Thrift Store parking lot.
“Just an everyday thing. I do this all the time,” he said, though he made it clear that statement was a joke.
The plane coming into the parking lot was not noticed by any employees or customers, and the employee on duty, Doreen Torpey, was skeptical at first when told.
“A woman came in and said she needed to put the plane in the parking lot,” Torpey said. “I thought she was kidding.”
While no one in the store had seen what had occurred, others did, and phone calls started coming in to 911. Within minutes, Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputies and Citrus County Fire Rescue EMTs were on the scene. They discovered there were no injuries.
The Kahrs said they eventually would continue with their travel.
“We’ll go to a rental car agency at Inverness Airport,” Carolyn said. “I just told our daughter we will be there for dinner.”
Before they do, however, the Kahrs had to await the arrival of their mechanic.
“We’ll remove the planes’ wings and he’ll tow it back and look at it and see what happened,” said Henry. “In the meantime, I called the FAA and asked them to find out who the Southwest pilot was to tell him thank you.”