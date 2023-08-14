It’s been over three years since the Glory Days Grill chain announced it would open its first restaurant in Citrus County.
The long delay caused many to wonder if the Virginia-based chain had pulled out.
But the long-awaited groundbreaking of the Glory Days Grill restaurant began this month at 3148 County Road 486, in front of Walmart in Lecanto – at what is fast-becoming the new commercial hub of Citrus County.
The chain first announced it was coming right when the global pandemic broke out, prompting many retailers to change their plans.
Fans of the restaurant had to travel to State Road 50 in Brooksville to get a taste of their nachos, quesadillas, wings, fish, burgers, chicken, steaks, ribs and salads – not to mention craft beer.
“We’re excited about coming,” Glory Days spokeswoman Jen Ulmer said at the time. “We’re looking forward to being a part of the community.”
No date has been set for opening.
Glory Days is a sports-themed family restaurant – plenty of TVs for game-watching and a laid-back ambience. Tables and booths have individual volume-controlled speakers and many sites have private banquet facilities and catering.
Diners can order a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and entrees. The chain has more than 40 locations in five states. The name originates from the concept of the "glory days" or "good ol' days" of sports and famous moments in sports history.
The chain already obtained a site development permit from the county for a 6,045-square-foot restaurant.
Glory Days will join a growing list of new restaurants and stores coming to the intersection of County Roads 486 and 491.
According to its website: “Each restaurant has an abundance of televisions to watch the big game, news, cartoons or just about anything that's worth watching, along with the latest interactive games.
“Glory Days Grill offers a full bar, to-go services, catering and banquet/party facilities. Many locations have private rooms and patios available for parties and events.”
For more information, visit www.glorydaysgrill.com
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
