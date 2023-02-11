You say you want to go camping to experience the great outdoors but don’t want to forsake the creature comforts of home?
You want to rough it but not to the point of wandering off into bug-filled woods in search of logs for a campfire?
Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 5:36 pm
Then 'glamorous camping,' or ‘glamping,’ might be the way to go.
“Glamping is all about making your camping experience comfy and luxurious,” says Kampgrounds of America (KOA). “Electricity, plush blankets, running water, mood lighting, scrumptious meals — all these creature comforts and more are what make glamping an ideal vacation for many.”
The Citrus County Planning and Development Commission will consider a request Thursday from a developer wanting to turn an old mobile home park and ramp off South Fishcreek Point in Crystal River into a ‘glampground,’ a mix of RVs, traditional camping sites and glamping sites.
Glamping took off during the global pandemic because it offered a safe alternative to crowded tourism spots.
In 2021, 17 million U.S. households took at least one glamping trip, a 155% increase from 2019, the year before COVID hit the U.S., according to Ecodome, maker of glamping domes.
“In fact, these numbers are made more impressive when you consider that most other vacation options came back in 2021,” Ecodome said.
The glamping experience doesn't seem to be slowing down.
"The way we travel has changed," according to Glamping.com. "We no longer want a generic, one-size-fits-all vacation. We want to explore on our terms and immerse ourselves in local culture, and we no longer just want to simply witness nature—we want to live in it."
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
