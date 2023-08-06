Conservation Florida on the water

Traci Deen, CEO of Conservation Florida, paddles along the shoreline on the Rainbow River that her organization worked with the landowner and FDEP to protect.

 Photos carlton Ward Jr. / Wildpath
Conservation Florida, a land trust that aims to save Florida’s natural and agricultural landscapes for future generations, with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has secured permanent protection of the 135-acre Gissy Rainbow River Ranch in Dunnellon. The acquisition ensures that the largest last undeveloped piece of land along the Rainbow River stays this way, forever.

Tallahassee approved funding this year and allocated it to the Florida Forever program to complete the purchase of a conservation easement.

A map showing the the Gissy Rainbow River Ranch, circled in yellow, which has been acquired through state funding for permanent protection.
Funding for the conservation of a nearly one-mile easement along the Rainbow River was approved this year.