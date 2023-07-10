The girlfriend of Jason Wetmore, Nicole Burko, has provided an eyewitness account of the boating incident in which Wetmore was struck and injured by a boat propeller while scalloping on the Homosassa grass flats.
Burko's Facebook post, which has gone viral, sheds light on the harrowing event. According to Burko, she was in the water near Wetmore when the incident occurred. The children were on the boat, tired after a long day of scalloping. Burko emphasized that the dive flag was prominently displayed.
As Burko dove down to retrieve a scallop, she heard the sound of an engine roaring by. Sensing danger, she held onto the bottom, which was approximately 7 feet deep. The boat abruptly shifted into neutral, prompting Burko to resurface. She described the vessel as a new Sea Fox, very light blue with chrome lettering, measuring between 23 and 25 feet, featuring a single dark engine and a white t-top. While most witnesses agree on this description, there is some discrepancy, as one person mentioned it may have been a Robalo.
Burko recounted how the boat's occupants, a portly man with dark hair and a group of 4 to 5 people, briefly stopped to observe the scene before swiftly departing. After resurfacing, Burko noticed another diver in distress and, finally, heard Wetmore's desperate calls for help.
The distressing nature of Wetmore's screams led everyone to fear the worst, anticipating that he may have lost his legs. Fortunately, he managed to dive just in time, but he sustained broken bones, muscle trauma, and deep propeller cuts, including one that sliced completely through his heel bone. During the incident, Wetmore's fins were dislodged, and Burko requested that anyone who finds them mark the exact coordinates.
Burko expressed astonishment at the unexpected and tragic occurrence, especially considering it was not a holiday weekend. The incident took place on July 6 at approximately 3:45 pm. Burko emphasized that there were no other boats nearby when the unidentified vessel abruptly approached from about 200 feet away. The nearby boat had a dive flag displayed, along with a large child play mat and two buoys.
Grateful for the support of their friends, who efficiently got Wetmore back on the boat and to shore, Burko acknowledged the long journey to recovery that lies ahead. While the situation could have been worse, she urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
The FWC is urging homeowners with security cameras facing the Crystal River or Withlacoochee River to review their footage for a boat matching the provided description between 1:30 p.m. and sunset.
To provide any information regarding the boat’s operator, individuals are encouraged to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or text 847411 (Tip411) using the keyword “FWC.” Informants may be eligible for a reward.
The FWC also emphasizes the importance of precautionary measures. When scalloping in open water, divers should remain within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device, or within 100 feet if on a river, inlet, or navigation channel.
Furthermore, boat operators are required to reduce their speed to idle when within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on a river, inlet, or navigational channel.
The Chronicle will continue to seek updates on Wetmore's condition and the ongoing investigation into the hit-and-run boating incident.