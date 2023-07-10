The girlfriend of Jason Wetmore, Nicole Burko, has provided an eyewitness account of the boating incident in which Wetmore was struck and injured by a boat propeller while scalloping on the Homosassa grass flats.

Burko's Facebook post, which has gone viral, sheds light on the harrowing event. According to Burko, she was in the water near Wetmore when the incident occurred. The children were on the boat, tired after a long day of scalloping. Burko emphasized that the dive flag was prominently displayed.

