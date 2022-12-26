Editor’s note: Maegan Hageny was born with PCDH19, a rare form of epilepsy that’s characterized by cluster seizures. She had her first seizure at 13 months. The Chronicle has been following Maegan since she was 9. Today, Dec. 27, she turns 18.
•••
This has been a banner year for Maegan Haganey.
She started her senior year at Citrus High School.
She redecorated her bedroom — pink flamingos are her thing now.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation gifted her with her own golf cart that she drives all over the yard at her family’s Inverness home.
She joined Special Olympics and went bowling, played pickleball and golf.
All that is well and good, but perhaps the best thing that has happened for her this year: On Dec. 13, Maegan hit the one-year seizure-free mark.
And what a difference one year has made.
“She’s a whole different person,” said Maegan’s mom, April Haganey. “It’s beautiful, and we’re truly celebrating because we know that at any moment a seizure could happen and take this all away.”
Maegan was born with PCDH19, a rare form of epilepsy that’s characterized by cluster seizures. She had her first seizure at 13 months.
By the time she turned 9, the seizures became more frequent, usually triggered by viruses, bacteria, allergies and allergic reactions, even a mosquito bite or a cold sore. A cluster could be as few as five seizures or as many as 80 in a 12- to 14-hour period.
Once she hit puberty, the seizures increased both in frequency and intensity. Over time, they took a toll on Maegan’s body and her brain function.
A year ago, April had described Maegan’s condition as “being like someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s plus teenage hormones.”
•••
When the Chronicle started following Maegan at age 9, she was an active, talkative, bright little girl, showing off her gymnastics moves, bending over backwards in the living room.
She loved jumping on her trampoline in the backyard, feeding mini marshmallows to her brood of chickens and making silly videos with her older sister, Nicole.
By the time she was 11 and a student at Inverness Middle School, she needed her mother to attend classes with her.
By age 13, she had gone from gifted classes to Exceptional Student Education (ESE) classes because of her cognitive decline.
“We have to start all over,” April said. “She’s had to learn, ‘This is a giraffe,’ ‘This is a tree,’ basic things, because since she was 9 she’s lost so much of her memory.”
For more than half her life, Maegan has had to sleep with her parents because the seizures almost always happen when she’s asleep and require immediate intervention with medications and life-saving measures so she doesn’t choke or hurt herself.
By 2021, the near-constant seizures had taken a toll on everyone in the Haganey family. Maegan suffered painful headaches and all-over body soreness, declining memory loss and cognitive brain function.
She would fly into rages caused by psychosis, which made her a danger to herself or others.
“You can’t reason with that,” April said.
When that happens — it still does, although not as frequently — they tell her to go to another room, find a “happy place,” or her “zones of regulation” as she’s been taught over the years.
“I was 3 when she had her first seizure, and 12 when the journey really started,” said older sister Nicole. “I had to grow up really fast.”
Nicole has also had to take a backseat to her younger sister because the life-threatening seizures demand so much attention.
Both she and her mother have gone to therapy to work on their relationship.
•••
Last year, when the Chronicle came to talk to Maegan, she could barely talk, let alone carry on a conversation.
This year — what a difference.
“I’ve got a new job coach,” Maegan said when asked about school.
As part of her career class, she goes to Publix in Inverness twice a week to work.
“This time I get to do the bakery. I got to print some labels and put bread into bags,” she said. “I have an adult living class (at school) and we learn about things you’re supposed to do when you get to an adult age, like treating people the way you like to be treated.”
She has a classroom aide, “Mr. M,” whom she likes.
“He really is so sweet,” she said. “I really do like Fridays at school. We call it ‘Flamingo Friday’ with Mr. M.”
This school year she talked to her class about PCHD19, and for a project made rainbow loom bracelets that she sold at Citrus Speedway, making $475 for herself and almost $700 for PCHD19 research.
“For the past seven or so years, I’ve had to advocate for her, but she was able to do it for herself,” April said. “This is huge. On Dec. 13 we made her a ‘One-year seizure-free’ shirt and she and another girl at school, who was also a year seizure-free, celebrated with cupcakes in her class to mark the day. Then we went out to dinner.”
Another reason to celebrate: Maegan is finally able to sleep in her own bed in her own room. She wears a heart rate monitor that alerts if her heart rate goes over 130 and her parents have a “baby” monitor in their room to hear her.
“We did it gradually, and we’re still ‘on alert,’ but it’s been good so far,” April said.
•••
As Maegan showed the Chronicle her golf cart, she started it up and demonstrated her driving skills around the trees in the yard.
Her keychain has pink flamingos on it and the cart has a license plate with her name on it.
“Golf is my favorite,” she said about her Special Olympics sports. She likes golf because her dad and her pastor at church play golf.
As her mom explained, right now “golf” is just golf skills, but her goal is to play an actual round of golf.
“It’s so nice to see her so excited about things and that she’s getting out and doing things,” April said. “She’s a whole different person.”
“For my birthday, I’d like to go on a vacation,” Maegan said. “I’d really like to go to New York City and go to the Duck Tape (Experience) Store. I’d really like to do crafts with duct tape.”
After Maegan graduates in May, the plan is for her to go to Withlacoochee Technical College for extended classes until she’s 22. While there, she will go to different workplaces such as Publix and the hospital.
“It gives the kids an opportunity to see what’s out there for them and to get them as independent as possible, even if it’s not full independence,” April said. “Maegan most likely will never be fully independent on her own.”
April said that for all these years they’ve lived one day at a time, trusting God.
It’s been their way of life and will continue to be so.
“It’s always been one day at a time,” April said. “Even now — we’ve known kids who go one, three years seizure-free and then it comes back with a vengeance. You never know. But we’ve adjusted some of her meds and she’s gained 30 pounds, which seems to help tremendously.
“And we’re praying that her brain heals. We believe God — there’s always hope.”