Maegan Hagany sits in her Make-A-Wish golf cart Monday, Dec. 19, in the backyard of her Inverness home. The teen, who turns 18 this week, suffers from a rare condition that causes severe seizures. Recently, she celebrated a one-year anniversary since her last seizure.

Editor’s note: Maegan Hageny was born with PCDH19, a rare form of epilepsy that’s characterized by cluster seizures. She had her first seizure at 13 months. The Chronicle has been following Maegan since she was 9. Today, Dec. 27, she turns 18.

Maegan at 9

In this 2014 photo, 9-year-old Maegan Haganey, born with PCHD19, a rare form of epilepsy, had just started experiencing frequent and violent cluster seizures. Now at 18, she has been seizure-free for one year. 
Maegan Haganey make her way through the backyard of her Inverness home on a golf cart provided by Make a Wish. The teenager suffers from a condition that causes severe seizures.
Maegan Haganey, left, will turn 18 this week. She suffers from a rare condition that can cause severe seizures. She recently celebrated a milestone as her last seizure happened more than one year ago. Above she sits with her older sister, Nicole.
April Haganey talks with her teenage daughter Maegan on Monday, Dec. 19, in the backyard of their Inverness home.

