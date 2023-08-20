As Fallon Glover and Alexandra Fiore, both 14, started learning about childhood trauma, they wanted to do something about it.
And they wanted to make their solution part of their Girl Scout Silver Award project.
Updated: August 20, 2023 @ 3:26 pm
As Fallon Glover and Alexandra Fiore, both 14, started learning about childhood trauma, they wanted to do something about it.
And they wanted to make their solution part of their Girl Scout Silver Award project.
Both girls are Cadettes with Girl Scout Troop 14261.
The criteria for a Silver Award is: identify an issue that affects the community and research it, make a plan to address it and then take action to put the plan into motion.
Fallon and Alexandra chose to do something to help kids in traumatic situations, from a car accident to domestic violence.
In their research, the girls learned that Citrus County has a high rate of child abuse, and that particularly touched their hearts.
"In Citrus County, the highest rate of child abuse is on children and babies less than 1 year of age to 3 years old," Alexandra said.
“Our project is ‘Bears for Comfort’ so every child going through a traumatic situation can have a bear as a comfort item, so if they feel scared it can help them feel a bit of comfort,” Fallon said. "We want them to have something they can hold wherever they go."
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the girls met at Langley Health Center in Inverness with Langley Chief Operations Officer Vicki Wynns and Crystal Burts, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Forensics Supervisor, to record a promotional video about their project to post on social media.
Burts has been acting as a mentor to the girls for their project.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Sept. 1, the girls are asking people in the community to donate plush teddy bears for the Bears for Comfort drive, which will be given to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
The bears will then be given to the CCSO deputies to keep in their patrol cars so they’ll have them on hand when they have a situation involving children.
The girls said any size teddy bear is fine, although small or medium-size would be best, "so they'll have something they can keep with them," Fallon said.
Drop-off locations for the bears are at the following Langley Health Services locations:
• Langley Health Services Inverness, 300 S. Line Ave., Inverness. Phone: 352-419-5760.
• Langley Health Services Homosassa, 7945 S. Suncoast Blvd., Suite A & B, Homosassa. Phone: 352-423-4923.
• Langley Health Services Lecanto, 595 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto. Phone: 352-527-2244.
• Langley Health Services Crystal River, 547 W. Fort Island Trail, Suite C, Crystal River. Phone: 352-794-7391.
• Langley Health Services Sumterville, 1389 U.S. 301, Sumterville. Phone: 352-793-5900.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.