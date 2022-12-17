Ginger West

Ginger West’s Family Resource Center ramps up for the Christmas season as donations pour in during the latter part of the year. The center is busy throughout the year aiding families and individuals but is especially bustling during the holidays.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Whether it’s caring for foster kids in her home, offering parenting classes, opening up a space for homeless people to find resources and refuge or tirelessly spearheading the annual Christmas gift program for more than 2,000 local kids, for more than 40 years Ginger West, executive director of the Family Resource Center, has made people in need her priority.

She finds bicycles for homeless people, food for the hungry and household goods and furniture for those who need it.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Ginger West

Family Resource Center volunteer Danny Brown works with the center’s director Ginger West on Thursday, July 14, as the charitable organization’s volunteers unload a truck full of perishable items. West, 77, was recently diagnosed with cancer and has been placed under hospice care.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.