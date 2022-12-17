Ginger West’s Family Resource Center ramps up for the Christmas season as donations pour in during the latter part of the year. The center is busy throughout the year aiding families and individuals but is especially bustling during the holidays.
Family Resource Center volunteer Danny Brown works with the center’s director Ginger West on Thursday, July 14, as the charitable organization’s volunteers unload a truck full of perishable items. West, 77, was recently diagnosed with cancer and has been placed under hospice care.
Whether it’s caring for foster kids in her home, offering parenting classes, opening up a space for homeless people to find resources and refuge or tirelessly spearheading the annual Christmas gift program for more than 2,000 local kids, for more than 40 years Ginger West, executive director of the Family Resource Center, has made people in need her priority.
She finds bicycles for homeless people, food for the hungry and household goods and furniture for those who need it.
Because of Ginger West, thousands of families in Citrus County are healthier and stronger.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Through it all, West has always shied away from the limelight.
“I do this because it’s what God wants me to do,” West told the Chronicle in 2014, “and I’ll do it for as long as I’m able.”
The time has come for the community to help the helper.
West, 77, was recently diagnosed with cancer and has been placed under hospice care.
The doctors have told her she is unable to return to work and most likely will not return, said family friend Laura Lee Putzback.
West has an immediate financial need to cover her uncovered medical costs, plus a wish to make sure her granddaughter, who lives with her, will be taken care of if she doesn’t recover.
The 33-year-old granddaughter has a neurodivergent brain condition and a hole in her heart.
“Ginger is the most determined individual I’ve ever met, and the strongest person of faith,” said Trish Thomas, a longtime friend and supporter of the Family Resource Center. “All these years, with every hardship or challenge, she just says, ‘God will take care of it.’
“She’s also very stubborn. She refused to take a salary until after John (Ginger’s husband) died, and then whenever the board wanted to give her a raise, she adamantly said no. She wanted to use the money for people who need it,” Thomas said. “They don’t make people like her anymore.”
Another longtime friend and a partner in working with homeless people and families in need, the Rev. Doug Alexander said West has "one of the biggest hearts for people," regardless of their situation.
"Over the years, we've worked together, sharing ideas, sometimes sharing (resources), because we do some of the same things," Alexander said. "She's the one who spearheaded a lot of the outreach to the homeless.
"And what she does at Christmas — sometimes I'd drive by the Family Resource Center at 11, 12 at night, 2 in the morning and she'd be there working all by herself. That's why so many people respond to her," he said. "She's worked tirelessly...and she's been such a great leader who loves people. She loves helping people, and I love that lady."
It’s West’s turn now to let the community care for her.
Her one wish is to know that her granddaughter will be able to stay in her home.
“It would ease her mind to know that her granddaughter will be OK,” Putzback said.
That means having West’s mortgage paid off, which is $23,421.78.
Here’s how you can help:
Barbara Wheeler, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition and Merlyn Lewis, New Life Medical Service Dogs have established a Brannen Bank account, Virginia L West, to receive contributions.
Go to any bank branch in Citrus County and make a deposit for: Virginia L West.
You can also make checks payable to the "Ginger West Fund” and bring or mail it to the Chronicle: 1624 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34429.