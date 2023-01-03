The Chronicle is continuing to collect funds to help the family of Ginger West pay off the mortgage of her home so her disabled granddaughter can remain in the home and be taken care off, which was West's final wish.
Ginger died Dec. 18.
Please make checks payable to the “Ginger West Fund” and bring in or mail to the Chronicle: 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429.
Chronicle office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year's Day.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
