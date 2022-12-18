Ginger West, the woman who loved Christmas, loved her community, loved the Lord, died peacefully at home Sunday.
The founder and executive director of the Family Resource Center was 77.
In Sunday’s Chronicle, there was a story about West’s final wish to know that her 33-year-old disabled granddaughter would be able to stay in her home, which meant having her mortgage paid off, which is $23,421.78.
Last week, Barbara Wheeler, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition and Merlyn Lewis, New Life Medical Service Dogs established a Brannen Bank account, Virginia L West, to receive contributions.
The account is still open and people can still make contributions.
"We want to make sure Ginger's granddaughter will be taken care of," said family friend, Laura Lee Putzback.
Here’s how you can help:
Go to any bank branch in Citrus County and make a deposit for: Virginia L West.
You can also make checks payable to the “Ginger West Fund” and bring or mail it to the Chronicle: 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
