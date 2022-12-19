MANATEE MUNCHIES LOGO - holiday

If you are looking to give a Christmas gift to our manatee friends and help keep Crystal River pristine at the same time, look no further.

Save Crystal River Inc. (SCR) “has created many unique opportunities for people to send gifts that will also make a direct difference in changing the future,” according to the nonprofit.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.