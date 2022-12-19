If you are looking to give a Christmas gift to our manatee friends and help keep Crystal River pristine at the same time, look no further.
Save Crystal River Inc. (SCR) “has created many unique opportunities for people to send gifts that will also make a direct difference in changing the future,” according to the nonprofit.
With support from state government officials and donations, SCR has spearheaded the restoration of over 55 acres of the river, with a goal of 93 acres to be completed by the 100th anniversary of The City of Crystal River in July of 2023.
The rehabilitation efforts were made possible with the support of aquatic restoration experts Sea & Shoreline, whose team of biologists and aquatic experts use patented technology to vacuum the muck out and plant new eelgrass.
Manatee Munchies
Manatees are starving, and those looking to make a change may purchase a "Manatee Munchies Lunchbox to Feed the Manatees," SCR said.
When people purchase a Sea Cow Snack for $25, a Manatee Munchie Lunchie for $50 or The Hungry Man-atee Meal for $100, all donations will go toward restoring, protecting, and saving Crystal River.
The nonprofit said monetary donations are of course “welcome and appreciated.”
Manatee Munchies Lunchbox donors will receive a certificate of appreciation.
“Like trees, eelgrass sheds leaves,” SCR said. “Boat propellers also ‘cut’ the grass when they are not properly raised, which must be collected as well.
“With this, the tasty ‘snacks’ are gathered without disrupting the planted eelgrass in Crystal River as a surface skimmer traverses the waters of Crystal River and collects the grasses to repurpose to Feed the Manatees,” SCR added.
The grass clippings are sent to rehabilitation facilities to give manatees in captivity access to their natural food source, making it easier for them to reacclimate when they return to the wild.
In addition, plants that are accidentally unearthed from the roots are collected and used in education programs for schools, teaching future generations about the valuable necessity of seagrass and eelgrass in the environmental cycle.
Create your own manatee
Another gift idea is taking part in “Manatee Fever,” an art movement created by Save Crystal River, where people may take part in water rehabilitation and manatee feeding efforts, by gifting a custom-designed manatee, standing over five-feet tall.
Corporations, private donors, or individuals may gift or sponsor a manatee sculpture, select an artist to paint it and a design of their choice, as long as it is approved by the Save Crystal River board of directors.
The personalized, one-of-a-kind masterpiece can include the recipient’s name on a statue plaque, SCR said.
“This is a limited time offer to create a commemorative manatee art sculpture,” the nonprofit said. “These exclusive figures are displayed around the city, or at a location selected by the sponsor.”
A map of all manatee art sculptures will be created for Crystal River's upcoming anniversary.
“All proceeds from the art installation gifts are used to restore or protect the beauty and health of Crystal River for generations to come,” SCR said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.