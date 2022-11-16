Bucking bronc' rodeo art

A judge keeps a close eye on a cowboy during the bronc riding competition at the annual Citrus Stampede Rodeo at the Citrus County Fairgrounds. This year's two-day event will feature bull riders, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping and barrel racing.

 Jeff Bryan

Buckle up for some good ole rodeo fun and support the Citrus County 4-H program at the same time at the 26th annual Citrus Stampede Rodeo Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds.

Friday, Nov. 18, is Patriotic Night to honor veterans in the community, which will feature a presentation of select local veterans and a color guard, sponsored by Circle T Sod Farms.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.