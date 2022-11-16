Buckle up for some good ole rodeo fun and support the Citrus County 4-H program at the same time at the 26th annual Citrus Stampede Rodeo Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds.
Friday, Nov. 18, is Patriotic Night to honor veterans in the community, which will feature a presentation of select local veterans and a color guard, sponsored by Circle T Sod Farms.
Saturday, Nov. 19, is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night for breast cancer awareness where everyone can come dressed in pink, sponsored by Mike Scott Plumbing.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 at the fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. Come early to enjoy great food, vendors and kids’ games.
There will be a bouncy house available for children, as well as a kiddie corral where they can lasso a steer head, get freebies and more.
During intermission, there will be a boot scramble for all the kids to participate in if they want.
The specialty act of the night will be Rockin’ Robbie Hodges, who will perform a skit in the arena where he interacts with the crowd and announcer and might do some comedy, according to rodeo chairwoman Marlene Law.
Additionally, there will be raffle baskets and 50/50. Plus, some Miss Rodeo Pageant winners usually visit and interact with everyone, said Law.
All proceeds go to benefit the Citrus County 4-H Association and support local 4-H youth development programs and opportunities.
The rodeo also coincides with a new scholarship endowment for 4-H youth named in honor of Hal Porter, president of the Citrus County 4-H Foundation and co-chair of the rodeo.
Established by George and Carolyn Richardson, the Hal Porter 4-H Scholarship Endowment will provide educational scholarships to graduating 4-H seniors and alumni.
Pre-sale online tickets are only available for purchase until noon Friday, Nov. 18, for both performances. Purchase them at citrusstampederodeo.com for a discounted price. At the gate, tickets are cash only and are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-10.
For information, call the 4-H office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.