Citrus County this weekend could see the coldest Christmas in years as an Arctic blast makes its way to Florida.
Two fronts are forecast to push through this week — and the second one could bring with it the frigid weather.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said Citrus Countians should start feeling the cold overnight Thursday when temperatures plunge to 26 degrees. Saturday’s high is a forecast 46, with overnight temps again at 26 degrees. Sunday’s high will be 47 degrees and 28 degrees for a low.
The positive takeaway is that the skies should be sunny both days.
The county’s cold weather shelter at Nature Coast Community Church, 5113 U.S. 19 in Homosassa, will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
There will be free bus rides via the orange line to and from the shelter. For more information, call 352-234-3099.
Temperatures in Citrus County should start warming up slightly Monday. The NWS is forecasting a high of 53 degrees.
As cold as it is expected to be in Citrus County, other parts of Florida will be colder.
“Lows in north Florida could bottom out as low as the teens this weekend, and areas in the peninsula could bottom out in the lower 20s, especially in the central and northern parts,” according to Bryan Williams, Florida Forest Service meteorologist.
“Freezing temperatures could reach as far south as Orlando,” Williams added. “Hard freezes will be a possibility, especially in North Florida.”
A hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28° or lower for at least a few hours and is usually more dangerous to plants and seasonal vegetation.
The Florida Fire Service is recommending people remember the four P's:
• People — Check up on your neighbors, particularly those susceptible to the cold.
• Pets — Bring your pets indoors.
• Pipes — Wrap and cover them to protect them from the cold.
• Plants — Wrap and cover them or bring them inside.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
