When Jaythan Fernandez was in elementary school, some of the kids in his class would be excused early on Friday afternoons.
They would go somewhere and return with a bag or a backpack filled with food to take home with them.
“I remember they were always so happy,” he said.
Now he’s in high school, and although Citrus County Blessings still has its supplemental food program for older students, it doesn't have the same clout.
Hungry high school students don’t eagerly watch the clock on Friday afternoon, waiting until it’s time to get food to take home for the weekend.
“There’s a stigma to being hungry,” Jaythan explained.
Jaythan is one of 13 student representatives from all three local high schools and Seven Rivers Christian School who serve on the Citrus County Blessings board.
He and Caden Simpkins, also a board member, and Caden’s sister, Ella, all Lecanto High School students, volunteer at Blessings once a week packing crates of food, getting it ready for the weekly distribution at the various schools on Fridays.
On Monday, Jan. 30, they were joined by Jackson Tessmer, a Blessings student representative/board member from Citrus High School, who is working on a video presentation about the Blessings program.
“One of our challenges is the stigma of hunger among kids their age,” said Christina Reed, Citrus County Blessings executive director. “So, for us, they’re our boots on the ground. They’re in the schools and they might have an idea that we might never think about, ways to identify kids who need the program, how to make it an easier and more comfortable process for them.
“Also, it’s important to us when we have kids who care about our community,” she said.
As student representatives, they are responsible to do a fundraiser, which could be a food drive at their school.
They’re also tasked with pitching ideas for getting the word out about Blessings among their peers.
At the most recent board meeting, they came up with the idea of a video presentation for the schools’ morning shows.
“We want to have a QR code at the end for students to get into the program,” Jaythan said.
Jackson, a budding filmmaker who has already applied to the Florida State University film program, volunteered his skills.
“I’ve been around a camera, acting in commercials, movies and TV shows for 13 years,” he said. “I did my first commercial in 2010, a Yoplait commercial.”
His credits include shows on Paramount Plus and Disney Plus, a bunch of commercials and a role in “The Legend of Kate Kensington,” a movie that was shot in Citrus County.
“That’s when I really became interested in working behind the camera,” he said.
Jackson said he, too, is aware of the hunger stigma, and he hopes the video will help hungry students to know there’s help available.
“This project is two-fold,” he said. “One, to bring more participants into the program, kids who need food. I know hunger exists at my school, but I don’t know anyone firsthand, because that’s not something people talk about. But I do know that Blessings is good about keeping things confidential for the people who are participating.
“Two, it’s to get more kids volunteering here — kids always need community service hours. Plus, it’s a really cool program that helps families.”