Democratic Women's Club participated in Save Our Waters week

The Democratic Women’s Club of Citrus County & the Citrus Coffee Coalition participated in the Save Our Waters 33rd Annual Coastal Cleanup last September.

 Special to the Chronicle

Citrus County’s 28th Annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), sponsored by Keep Citrus County Beautiful Inc., will be Sept. 16-23 with the theme “Conserving Water = Common Sense.” The week, which promotes public appreciation and awareness to save our irreplaceable waters, features 10 activities open to the public.

The week includes free river tours and kicks off with the 34th Annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16 and concludes Sept. 23 with a presentation on “Waterflow from the Green Swamp to the Gulf.”

