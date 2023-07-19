Citrus County’s 28th Annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), sponsored by Keep Citrus County Beautiful Inc., will be Sept. 16-23 with the theme “Conserving Water = Common Sense.” The week, which promotes public appreciation and awareness to save our irreplaceable waters, features 10 activities open to the public.
The week includes free river tours and kicks off with the 34th Annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16 and concludes Sept. 23 with a presentation on “Waterflow from the Green Swamp to the Gulf.”
The week also features a guest speaker program (call Lace at 352-201-0149 to schedule), guest commentaries in the Citrus County Chronicle, and a photo contest with cash prizes for 1st place ($150), 2nd place ($75) and 3rd place ($50). Submit entries online at tinyurl.com/saveour waters2023.
Featured activities
Saturday, Sept. 16, sunrise to 11:30 a.m.: 34th Annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup. Groups and organizations are encouraged to volunteer. Registration deadline is Sept. 4. Download application at https://tinyurl.com/cleanupapplication or email tracey.ivkovic@citrusbocc.com for an application. Participants receive a SOWW T-shirt.
Monday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. – noon: GUIDED KAYAK TOUR OF CHASSAHOWITZKA RIVER. Launch on a guided tour to Baird Creek with the Springs Team learning about the district’s efforts to protect the river from our experienced scientists. Sponsored by Southwest Florida Water Management Springs Team. Register by Sept. 8. Call 813-445-5220 or email Michele. Sager@WaterMatters.org. Capacity: 10. FREE.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, tours at 10-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.: ECO-TOURS. Two three-hour eco-tours of Kings Bay. Sponsored by Hunter Springs Kayaks. To register, call 352-228-4715. Register by Sept. 13. Capacity: 10 per tour. FREE.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.: NATURE CRUISE. One-hour cruise down the Indian River/Canal to the Indian mounds. Sponsored by Crystal River Watersports. To register, call 352-795-7033. Capacity: 16 people. Cost: $10 deposit refunded at end of tour. No cancellations or refunds prior to trip.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.: PONTOON BOAT TOUR. Staff-guided pontoon boat tours of the National Wildlife Refuge islands in Kings Bay. Sponsored by Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge. Tours depart from the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, 1502 SE Kings Bay Drive, Crystal River. To register, call 352-563-2088. Capacity: 24 people per tour. FREE.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.: REGIONAL WATER RECLAMATION FACILITY TOUR. Tour Citrus County’s recently upgraded and expanded Southwest Regional Water Reclamation facility located in the Sugarmill Woods community. Learn how the facility uses advanced water treatment and reduces groundwater withdrawals. For registration and facility location, call 352-527-7684 or email Debra. Burden@citrusbocc.com. Capacity: 20. FREE.
Thursday, Sept. 21. Tours 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: HERITAGE ECO BOAT TOURS. Experience the estuary boat tour on the Crystal River. Sponsored by Crystal River Preserve Adventures. Depart from Crystal River Preserve State Park, 3266 N. Sailboat Ave. To register, call 855-613-2777. Advance registration required. Capacity 24 people per tour. FREE
Friday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.: ARCHEO-ECO KAYAK TOUR. Come paddle the Crystal River and learn the natural history of the river. Sponsored by the staffs of Florida Public Archaeology Network, St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve, and Florida Park Service. Depart from Crystal River Preserve State Park Visitor Center kayak launch, 3266 N. Sailboat Ave., Crystal River. For more information, email Nigel Rudolph at snrudolph@usf.edu. Pre-registration required. To rent a kayak: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/650118009467. If you bring your own kayak register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/650117879077. Capacity 20. COST: $25 with rental kayak; $20 with own kayak.
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m.: ONE-HOUR SIGHTSEEING TOUR OF CRYSTAL RIVER. Sponsored by Manatee Tour and Dive, 36 NE Fourth St. To register call 352-795-1333. Capacity: 22. FREE.
Saturday, Sept. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: WATERFLOW FROM GREEN SWAMP TO GULF. Presentation by Mark Fulkerson, Chief Professional Engineer with Southwest Florida Water Management District, on the region’s waterflow from the Green Swamp to the Gulf. Sponsored in part by the Inverness Cultural Heritage Council and Keep Citrus County Beautiful. Location: Old Courthouse Heritage Museum, Inverness. To register, call 352-341-6428 or online at: cchistoricalsocietyshop.com. Capacity: 150 people. FREE.