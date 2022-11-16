BIZ-AUTO-GAS-SPEND-LESS-LA

Since Nov. 1, Florida's average price jumped by as much as 29 cents per gallon. The Homosassa Springs metropolitan market came in as some of the highest-priced places for gas at $3.60.

 Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times / TNS

Florida gas prices have jumped 10 cents per gallon, from $3.46 per gallon to an average $3.56.

"It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state's gas tax," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau."

