Florida gas prices have jumped 10 cents per gallon, from $3.46 per gallon to an average $3.56.
"It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state's gas tax," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau."
Since Nov. 1, Florida's average price jumped by as much as 29 cents per gallon. The Homosassa Springs metropolitan market came in as some of the highest-priced places for gas at $3.60.
The auto club offers these tips to save money:
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for credit card payments.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
