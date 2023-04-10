Florida gas prices rose 12 cents last week to an average $3.58 per gallon, the highest since January 2023.
By comparison shopping, Citrus Countians can find stations below that average.
"Last week's jump at the pump was expected, after OPEC announced oil production cuts that immediately caused oil prices to surge," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
"Fortunately, after the initial gains on Monday, the oil market plateaued through the rest of the week,” he said. “It's possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market."
The U.S. price of oil rose 6% on Monday, after OPEC announced plans to cut more than a million barrels of oil per day, according to the Auto Club. In March, oil prices plummeted on the banking crisis and concerns about an economic recession that would reduce fuel demand.
OPEC's plans to cut production removes oil from a global market that was already tight on supplies AAA said.. Their goal is to keep upward pressure on oil prices and that appears to be working.
Diesel gas users are faring better.
“For diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months," said GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan.
GasBuddy provided this snapshot of gas prices in Florida and the national average going back 10 years:
- April 10, 2022: $4.05/g (U.S. Average: $4.10/g)
- April 10, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
- April 10, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)
- April 10, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)
- April 10, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
- April 10, 2017: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
- April 10, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
- April 10, 2015: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
- April 10, 2014: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)
- April 10, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
To check gas prices near your home, visit www.GasBuddy.com
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
