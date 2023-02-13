The up-and-down gas prices these days are likely driving motorists nuts.
One week they’re up a dime or so, another week they start dribbling down a cent here or there.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The up-and-down gas prices these days are likely driving motorists nuts.
One week they’re up a dime or so, another week they start dribbling down a cent here or there.
Citrus County and the state right now are experiencing a significant downward spiral. Florida gas prices declined for the second consecutive week for a total of 19 cents per gallon, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group. During the past week alone, prices dropped 10 cents.
Drivers are now paying an average $3.40 per gallon, the lowest in about three weeks.
Enjoy it while you can because the pendulum will soon shift.
“The downward trend at the pump may not last much longer,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices jumped 9 percent last week, almost completely erasing the losses that led to the 2-week drop at the pump. This could cause falling pump prices to plateau, or possibly inch higher in the coming weeks.”
Oil prices rebounded last week on news that Russia plans to cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, and OPEC has announced no plans to offset the loss, according to the Auto Club.
On Friday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $79.72 per barrel. That’s the highest price in two weeks.
Gas prices will also soon go up due to stations switching to the more expensive summer blend.
GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said gasoline demand rose for the third straight week, “a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view.
“Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices,” De Haan said.
On average, gas prices rose 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, “so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last,” he said.
By comparison shopping, Citrus Countians can find gas lower than the state average.
A random check on westside stations Monday morning found the Chevron off U.S. 19 in Crystal River selling regular unleaded for $3.19, according to GasBuddy.
Prices on the eastside were more expensive. The cheapest stations were selling unleaded for $3.37, according to GasBuddy.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.