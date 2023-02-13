gas prices fall

Gas prices across the region have slowly dropped over the last week.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The up-and-down gas prices these days are likely driving motorists nuts.

One week they’re up a dime or so, another week they start dribbling down a cent here or there.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

