Seemingly overnight, gas prices surged to the highest levels of the summer, rising about 30 cents per gallon the last two weeks, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
On Friday, the state average reached $3.67. Although that was the highest daily average price since mid-April, it remains below the 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon.
Here’s a look at the range of gas prices in Citrus County as of Monday:
• Crystal River: $3.59 to $3.63
• Homosassa: $3.45 to $3.69
• Inverness: $3.50 to $3.68
"Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline."
Earlier this month, when gas prices were lower, the U.S. price of oil traded at around $70 per barrel. On Friday, the price of oil settled at $80.58 per barrel.
The record-breaking heat throughout the country is also causing prices to rise because it’s led to some refinery outages along the Gulf Coast. That’s caused reductions in fuel output.
The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows refinery operations in the Gulf Coast last week at 93.3%. That's down 1.5 percentage points from the previous week and significantly lower than the 97% rate refineries were operating at last year, according to AAA.
Prices have trickled down the last few days, blunting the steep rise. But don’t expect the decrease to last.
“As we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023,” GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said. “Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet."
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.