Holiday travelers to see lower gas prices

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the price of oil rose 15% the past five weeks, raising the cost of producing gasoline.

 Getty Images

Seemingly overnight, gas prices surged to the highest levels of the summer, rising about 30 cents per gallon the last two weeks, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

On Friday, the state average reached $3.67. Although that was the highest daily average price since mid-April, it remains below the 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

