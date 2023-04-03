After Saudi Arabia last week unexpectedly announced plans to cut oil production, gas prices rose 10 cents per gallon overnight.
The average state price Monday for regular unleaded was $3.44. Citrus County gas prices ranged from $3.41 to $3.46 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
More price hikes are expected, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group. Analysts say drivers could be looking at $4 gas prices throughout the summer.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Even though the production cut is only about 1% of the roughly 100 million barrels of oil the world uses per day, the impact on prices could be big, Kevin Book, managing director of Clearview Energy Partners, said.
“It’s a big deal because of the way oil prices work,” he said. “You are in a market that is relatively balanced. You take a small amount away, depending on what demand does, you could have a very significant price response.”
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries announced it will cut production by more than a million barrels per day, beginning in May. The cuts are reportedly an effort to prop up oil prices, which recently plummeted to 15-month lows due to fuel demand concerns created by the banking crisis, AAA said.
The U.S. price of oil traded just above $80 a barrel Sunday evening - a benchmark that hasn't been breached since early March. That's an increase of nearly $5 or 6.5% more than the closing price on Friday. That price hike alone is equivalent to a 13-cent jump at the pump.
The production cuts alone could push U.S. gasoline prices up by roughly 26 cents per gallon, in addition to the usual increase that comes when refineries change the gasoline blend during the summer driving season, Book said.
The Energy Department calculates the seasonal increase at an average of 32 cents per gallon, Book said.
So with an average U.S. price now at roughly $3.50 per gallon of regular, according to AAA, that could mean gasoline over $4 per gallon during the summer.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.