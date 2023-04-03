Gas Prices

The average state price Monday for regular unleaded was $3.44. Citrus County gas prices ranged from $3.41 to $3.46 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

 Tribune file photo

After Saudi Arabia last week unexpectedly announced plans to cut oil production, gas prices rose 10 cents per gallon overnight.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

