Just when the price of gas was nearing the $3 mark for the first time in a long while, it shoots up 20 cents or more overnight.
The increase snapped a 22-day streak of declines and sent the state average to $3.26 per gallon.
Updated: July 10, 2023 @ 5:49 pm
"Last week's jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day, when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
Making matters worse, Homosassa Springs logged the third highest gas prices in all of Florida, averaging $3.50 per gallon. The only two higher were Naples ($3.51) and West Palm Beach ($3.60).
GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan blames rising prices on three factors: OPEC’s efforts to tighten crude oil prices, weak global demand for gas and monetary policy restraints.
"I don't see much chance of a major breakout of the tight range we've held since April,” De Haan said.
And with hurricane season here, there is the risk of potential disruptions in gas supply heading into the second half of the summer. That means higher prices.
Still, as high as prices are today, they’re a bargain compared to last year at this time when the state average was $4.39.
But it’s a far cry from previous years:
- July 10, 2021: $3.00
- July 10, 2020: $2.09
- July 10, 2019: $2.63
- July 10, 2018: $2.74
As always, it’s good to comparison shop. Prices in Citrus are below the average in certain areas, especially Crystal River. That is, if you don’t mind using gas to get there.
Check out www.GasBuddy.com for prices in the area.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
