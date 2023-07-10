Gas prices

Gasoline prices in Florida are on the rise again

Just when the price of gas was nearing the $3 mark for the first time in a long while, it shoots up 20 cents or more overnight.

The increase snapped a 22-day streak of declines and sent the state average to $3.26 per gallon.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

