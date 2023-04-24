Gas prices shot up 16 cents last week, leveling off at $3.69 per gallon.
That’s 33 cents higher than one month ago and 39 cents more than this time last year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 24, 2023 @ 7:41 pm
Gas prices shot up 16 cents last week, leveling off at $3.69 per gallon.
That’s 33 cents higher than one month ago and 39 cents more than this time last year.
Analysts are hopeful it won’t get much higher.
"Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average,” De Haan said.
“While it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising,” he added. “It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."
The national average price of diesel has fallen 3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.
For Citrus Countians, it’s time to take seriously gas-saving tips and shop around for the best prices.
Check www.gasbuddy.com to find out prices throughout Citrus County.
Meanwhile, AAA - The Auto Club Group offers these tips to save gas.
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.