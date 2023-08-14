After recently reaching record highs for the year, gas prices in Florida have started to decline, averaging $3.74 per gallon as of Monday, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.
That’s down from $3.84 a little more than a week ago.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After recently reaching record highs for the year, gas prices in Florida have started to decline, averaging $3.74 per gallon as of Monday, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.
That’s down from $3.84 a little more than a week ago.
"Florida drivers are likely relieved to see gas prices move lower again, but that downward trend may not last long," said Auto Club spokesman Mark Jenkins.
"Last week, gasoline futures prices rebounded to the same levels that led to the 2023 highs we saw earlier this month," he said. "Since it can sometimes take a week or two before changes in the futures market hits the retail side, drivers could see gas prices move higher early this week or next."
Plus, there’s the concern of hurricanes as the state nears peak storm season.
"It's not uncommon to see gas prices fluctuate during the summer months," Jenkins said. "The long term forecast is unclear, as hurricane season remains a major wild card. Gas prices could spike if a hurricane threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines."
The hot weather is also having an effect on prices as a number of refiners are reducing petroleum output at a time when the country is seeing a late summer demand surge.
“Extreme heat can cause complications for refiners in the form of equipment failures, in addition to regional electrical outages and severe weather,” Jenkins said.
Here were the gas price ranges in Citrus County as of Monday morning, according to www.GasBuddy.com.
• Crystal River: $3.69-$3.78
• Homosassa:$3.73-$3.89
• Inverness: $3.76-$3.78
And here’s a look at what gas prices were in Florida on this date going back five years, according to GasBuddy::
• August 14, 2022: $3.61
• August 14, 2021: $3
• August 14, 2020: $2.08
• August 14, 2019: $2.44
• August 14, 2018: $2.79
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.