gas pumps

Gas prices in Florida have started to decline, averaging $3.74 per gallon as of Monday, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group. That’s down from $3.84 a little more than a week ago.

 Getty Images

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

