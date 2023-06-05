Gas prices

The state average price for gas on Sunday was $3.36 per gallon, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Gas prices in Citrus County have dropped 5 cents, the cheapest since late April.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

