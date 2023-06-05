Gas prices in Citrus County have dropped 5 cents, the cheapest since late April.
The state average on Sunday was $3.36 per gallon. By comparison shopping, local drivers can find stations selling for less.
"Pump prices have been under pressure during the past month, due to falling oil prices," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, oil prices could strengthen this week.”
Over the weekend, Jenkins said OPEC agreed on another round of oil production cuts.
“It's unclear how much of an effect this will have on fuel prices, but if oil prices rise significantly, drivers would likely see higher prices at the pump," he said.
This is the latest in several rounds of production cuts. Last year, OPEC agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, AAA said.
In April, the cartel surprised the market by cutting an additional 1.16 million barrels per day, causing a brief jump in oil prices, which cooled through May.
“How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air,” GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said. “But I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we're still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon."
Meanwhile, the national average price of gas fell 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon.
To check out the lowest gas prices in Citrus County, visit www.gasbuddy.com
GasBuddy provided this look at gas prices in Citrus County and the state dating back 10 years:
June 5, 2022: $4.74
June 5, 2021: $2.85
June 5, 2020: $1.89
June 5, 2019: $2.59
June 5, 2018: $2.84
June 5, 2017: $2.35
June 5, 2016: $2.34
June 5, 2015: $2.70
June 5, 2014: $3.58
June 5, 2013: $3.44
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
