Prices statewide are 40.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 4.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Blame it on a continued rise in oil and pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries, said GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan.
“However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall," De Haan said.
Diesel drivers are not as fortunate. They saw a 15-cent increase from a week ago.
“Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited,” De Haan said.
“But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel-per-day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long,” he said. “Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead."
Here were the gas price ranges in Citrus County as of Monday morning, according to www.GasBuddy.com. Keep in mind these prices can, and probably will, change.
• Crystal River: $3.79-$3.89
• Homosassa:$3.45-$3.89
• Inverness: $3.70-$3.89
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
