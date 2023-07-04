Gasoline prices in Florida fell 8.1 cents in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gasoline prices in Florida fell 8.1 cents in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
That’s 9.4 cents lower than a month ago and 130.1 cents lower than a year ago.
GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said the national average of $3.50 is the lowest since late April. However, oil prices remain “under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy.”
“We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” De Haan said. “For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices.”
The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.
By comparison shopping, Citrus Countians can save money. In Inverness, some stations Monday were selling regular unleaded for $3.19, or 4 cents below the state average.
In Crystal River, several stations were at $3.11. Homosassa, as usual, had the highest prices $3.29 to $3.35. The exception was the RaceTrac at 3861 U.S. 19, which was at $3.19.
Keep in mind, prices can change quickly so those prices may not hold past Monday.
De Haan is optimistic going forward.
“At the half point of the year, the national average is right at (the) level we anticipated for a full-year average,” he said. “While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
