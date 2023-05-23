With Memorial Day only a week away, Citrus Countians are readying their travel plans.
And, if current conditions hold, they’ll be greeted with falling gas prices.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 4:36 pm
With Memorial Day only a week away, Citrus Countians are readying their travel plans.
And, if current conditions hold, they’ll be greeted with falling gas prices.
Florida prices have declined 31 cents per gallon over the last 30 days. During the past week alone, the state average declined 7 cents, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
On Sunday, Florida drivers paid an average $3.41 per gallon. But folks in some regions, including Citrus County, are finding prices at $3.20 or lower.
"It's looking like Florida drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "The state average should trickle even lower this week.
“However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it's unlikely it'd be by a large enough margin that Floridians would change their plans, since most travel plans have already been finalized by now,” Jenkins added.
The Chronicle on Monday morning did a random check on GasBuddy to find out where Citrus County was in relation to the state.
At least three stations in Inverness were at $3.35 per gallon, or 6 cents cheaper. Crystal River stations were even less expensive, with some at $3.19. Lecanto stations were averaging $3.29 to $3.33.
Homosassa continues to have some of the highest gas prices in Citrus County. Most stations surveyed Monday morning were above the state average, with one selling for $3.59.
"I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last," GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said.
To check out the lowest gas prices in Citrus County, visit www.gasbuddy.com
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.