Florida gas prices are moving lower again after a modest increase.
The state average increased 4 cents per gallon early last week. However, those gains were mostly erased by the weekend, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Florida drivers are paying $3.30 per gallon. That’s a half-cent less than the average price last Sunday, and 28 cents less than this year’s high.
By comparison shopping, Citrus Countians can find prices lower than the state average.
The Chronicle on Monday morning did a random check of stations on the west and east sides of the county and almost every station was selling regular unleaded for less than the state average.
“The slight jump at the pump last week was likely a delayed response to an oil price hike that occurred two weeks earlier,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “The good news for motorists is that the arrow is once again pointing lower.
“Wholesale gasoline prices have declined a total of 15 cents during the past two weeks – which should allow the state average to drift lower again this week,” he added.
GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said drivers can expect prices to rise in the weeks ahead.
But that increase could be partially offset, he said, by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, “leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”
To check local gas prices, visit www.GasBuddy.com
The Auto Club Group recommends these ways to save gas:
Combine errands to limit driving time.
Shop around for the best gas prices in Citrus County
Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
