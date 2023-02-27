Gasoline

Florida drivers are paying an average $3.30 per gallon. That's 28 cents less than this year's high.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after a modest increase.

The state average increased 4 cents per gallon early last week. However, those gains were mostly erased by the weekend, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.