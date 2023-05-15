Gas prices continue to fall

Gas prices in the state are averaging $3.48 per gallon, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Florida gas prices dropped 8 cents last week, settling at an average $3.48 per gallon, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

That’s three consecutive weeks of falling prices.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

