Florida gas prices dropped 8 cents last week, settling at an average $3.48 per gallon, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
That’s three consecutive weeks of falling prices.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Florida gas prices dropped 8 cents last week, settling at an average $3.48 per gallon, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
That’s three consecutive weeks of falling prices.
"Weakness in the oil market has contributed to the recent drop in gas prices," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "That weakness has been driven by domestic economic concerns. Underwhelming Chinese economic indicators have also created uncertainty about global fuel demand.”
By comparison shopping, Citrus County drivers can do better than the state average.
A random check Monday on GasBuddy showed at least two gas stations in Inverness selling regular unleaded for $3.45. Lecanto also had a few stations selling below-average.
In Crystal River, the majority of stations were below-average, with one station at $3.29. Homosassa stations reported some of the highest prices in the county, with several selling regular unleaded far above the average.
“With continued volatility in the fuel market, it's unclear whether this downward trend will continue in the lead-up to the busy Memorial Day travel weekend," Jenkins said.
Speaking of the upcoming holiday.
About 2.4 million Floridians are forecast to travel from May 25-29. That’s 172,000 more than last year and 96,000 more than before the pandemic in 2019, according to AAA.
That would set a record high.
“Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel,” said.AAA’s Debbie Haas.
To check out the lowest gas prices in Citrus County, visit www.gasbuddy.com
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.