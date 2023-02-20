Another week, another gas price decline.
Motorists paid 9 cents less per gallon on fuel last week, which marked three consecutive weeks of falling prices. Overall, prices have fallen 28 cents since late January, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.31 per gallon.
A random check on Monday at Citrus County gas stations found varied prices depending on location.
Homosassa and Inverness prices were pretty much at or higher than the statewide average, according to GasBuddy. Crystal River had some of the county’s lowest. For example, a BP station off U.S. 19 had regular unleaded at $3.09.
“The fuel market is on a downward trend due to a combination of rising global oil supplies and renewed concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pass another interest rate hike in effort to curb inflation,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.
Oil and gasoline futures prices dropped last week. The price for U.S. oil declined 4 percent, settling at $76.34 per barrel, the lowest daily settlement in two weeks. The Auto Club said.
Jenkins said this has been a volatile year for prices at the pump, and that’s likely to continue in the coming months.
“Gas prices normally increase in the spring as Americans take road trips, which drives up fuel demand,” he said. “At the same time, refineries conduct springtime maintenance and begin making summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.”
For diesel drivers, the outlook is also bright with prices continuing to fall, “ said GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan.
The most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon.
“In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy,” De Haan said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.