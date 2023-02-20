Gasoline

Gas prices have fallen 28 cents since late January, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Above, motorists pump gas recently into their vehicles at the Lecanto Wawa store.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Another week, another gas price decline.

Motorists paid 9 cents less per gallon on fuel last week, which marked three consecutive weeks of falling prices. Overall, prices have fallen 28 cents since late January, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.