Florida gas prices are moving lower again, now that fuel supplies have largely recovered from the record flooding that caused widespread outages in South Florida, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group's weekly report.
On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.65 cents per gallon. That's 6 cents less than last week and 7 cents less than the 2023 high.
"In addition to stabilizing fuel supplies in Florida, the fuel market has cooled off in recent weeks," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Oil prices are on a two-week streak of declines which should enable gas prices to steadily decline through the week."
Crude prices are now $5-per-barrel less than the highs set in mid-April after OPEC announced plans to cut oil production by a million barrels per day, beginning on May 1. On Friday, the price of U.S. crude oil settled at $76.78 per barrel - down 1% from the week before.
The declines are attributed to global economic concerns, despite favorable gasoline demand and supply numbers.
GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said diesel prices fell to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy.
“With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices,” De Haan said.
The Chronicle on Monday morning did a random GasBuddy check on local gas prices and found there are stations that are below the state average of $3.65.
- Crystal River: RaceTrac and Wawa were at $3.58
- Homosassa: The Shell off U.S. 19 was selling unleaded for $3.53; Sunoco off Homosassa Trail at $3.62
- Inverness: none found under state average
- Lecanto: RaceTrac off State Road 44 was at $3.58; Wawa off County Road 486 was $3.61.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.