Florida gas prices are moving lower again, now that fuel supplies have largely recovered from the record flooding that caused widespread outages in South Florida, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group's weekly report.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.65 cents per gallon. That's 6 cents less than last week and 7 cents less than the 2023 high.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

