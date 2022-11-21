Citrus Countians planning a trip this long Thanksgiving weekend will be greeted with falling gas prices.
"Prices at the pump are likely to drop through the holiday weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon. The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies."
Statewide pump prices as of Sunday averaged $3.46 per gallon, 10 cents lower than last week. But that’s still 10 cents per gallon more than what Thanksgiving travelers paid last year.
The most expensive Thanksgiving gas price on record was $3.46 per gallon in 2013.
“Based on current trends, it's possible the state average could dip below last year's levels by Thanksgiving day,” according to AAA..
Citrus vacationers will be joining about 2.7 million of Floridians hitting the road this week, AAA said.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, called the latest price drop “an incredible turnaround.”
“While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn't expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly,” he said. “But, it's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround.
De Haan said if oil prices hold at under $80 per barrel, “It's not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.