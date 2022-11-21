Thanksgiving travel

Statewide pump prices as of Sunday averaged $3.46 per gallon, 10 cents lower than last week. But that’s still 10 cents per gallon more than what Thanksgiving travelers paid last year.

 Rogelio V. Solis / AP

Citrus Countians planning a trip this long Thanksgiving weekend will be greeted with falling gas prices.

"Prices at the pump are likely to drop through the holiday weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon. The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies."

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.