Florida gas prices are still responding to a big drop in the oil market that occurred two weeks ago.
The state average declined 9 cents per gallon last week, with retail prices averaging $3.37 per gallon on Sunday, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
That’s 21 cents less than this year’s high and 75 cents less than what drivers paid this time last year.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Several gas stations in Inverness and Homosassa on Monday were selling regular unleaded from $3.39 to $3.49, exceeding the state average of $3.37.
Crystal River, as usual, recorded some of the county’s lowest prices. At Wawa, Circle K and BP, the price was $3.24.
After plunging 17 percent to a new 2023 low two weeks ago, the U.S. price of oil recouped some of those losses last week after rising 4 percent, the Auto Club said. That could limit how much further gas prices fall.
Since it often takes two weeks for retail prices to adjust to movement in the futures market, it’s possible that retail gas prices fall a little further this week, before leveling out or inching higher next week, AAA said.
“While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long-lasting,” said GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan. “Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season.
“You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop,” De Haan said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.