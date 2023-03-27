Gas prices

It's possible retail gas prices could fall a little further this week, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Florida gas prices are still responding to a big drop in the oil market that occurred two weeks ago.

The state average declined 9 cents per gallon last week, with retail prices averaging $3.37 per gallon on Sunday, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.