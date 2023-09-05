Gas prices

On Monday, the state average price for regular gasoline was $3.70, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

In case you were distracted by the hurricane and didn’t notice, the price of gas declined 17 cents per gallon the last two weeks.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

