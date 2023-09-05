In case you were distracted by the hurricane and didn’t notice, the price of gas declined 17 cents per gallon the last two weeks.
In case you were distracted by the hurricane and didn’t notice, the price of gas declined 17 cents per gallon the last two weeks.
On Monday, the state average price for regular gasoline was $3.70, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.
But everything is relative. Prices are still 20 cents more than what drivers paid on Labor Day, last year.
"Although gas prices have recently declined, Florida drivers paid the most expensive Labor Day gas prices since 2012," said Auto Club spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Where pump prices go from here is unclear, because oil and gasoline futures prices are moving in opposite directions."
At least Citrus County doesn’t have the most expensive prices in the state. That honor goes to West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.85), Naples ($3.80), Gainesville ($3.79)
The least expensive metro markets are Pensacola ($3.47), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.47), Panama City ($3.52).
“Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact to gas prices,” GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said.
With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, De Haan said drivers could eventually see gas prices decline further.
“However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September,” he said.
Citrus County drivers can save money at the pump by comparison shopping. Here is what unleaded gas was selling for as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy:
• Crystal River: $3.59 to $3.66
• Homosassa: $3.62 to $3.79
• Inverness $3.69 to $3.79
• Lecanto:$3.60 to $3.74
To find out the price at your local station, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
