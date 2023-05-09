Gas prices have declined 9 cents per gallon, the second consecutive week of a price drop.
On Sunday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.56 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price in three weeks.
"Florida gas prices should move even lower this week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices are still coming back down from the spike caused by the flooding in South Florida. Additionally, the oil market suffered its third consecutive week of declines, which should apply more downward pressure on prices at the pump."
Florida's state average has now declined a total of 16 cents, since setting a new 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon on April 21.
By comparison shopping, Citrus Countians can find gas for less than the state average.
The transition to summer gasoline is essentially complete, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall," De Haan said. “In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we've come.
De Haan said motorists are “spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that's a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week."
To check out the lowest gas prices in Citrus County, visit www.gasbuddy.com.