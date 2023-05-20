Those who have tried to quit an opioid addiction know it’s not easy.
Even for those who want to stop using, the pain and misery from withdrawal often keeps people from putting down the needle or the pills.
Other deterrents in the past have been a lack of local recovery programs, including Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT).
Things are changing in Citrus County for those who want help.
In August 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis launched CORE, Coordinated Opioid Recovery network of addiction care.
In October 2022, Citrus County was named one of 12 Florida counties to be included in this first-of-its-kind model of care.
On May 1, CORE finally began in Citrus County, with Citrus County Fire Rescue as the lead agency.
As of Thursday, May 18, three Citrus County residents have found help through the CORE program, said Citrus County Fire Rescue Division Chief Jason Morgan.
As Morgan explained, when EMS goes out on an overdose call, now the person is met by one of two community paramedics.
These paramedics have the sole job of navigating people who want help from addiction into recovery, beginning with administering MAT (buprenorphine and naloxone/Suboxone) and then assisting them into treatment.
“Our goal is to get someone into a treatment program within seven days,” Morgan said. “During that ‘gap’ time, we will continue with the buprenorphine.”
The CORE program is not just for people who have overdosed. “We want people to use the service before they overdose,” Morgan said.
A 24/7 phone number (352-860-6876) that goes directly to the community paramedic/fire department has been set up so anyone who wants help can call.
Also, parents, relatives or friends who are concerned about someone’s opioid use can call and a community paramedic will follow up on it to inquire if the person is ready for a treatment program.
Funding for the CORE program is from the $22.7 billion January 2022 opioid settlement for states to “remediate and abate” the impacts of the opioid crisis.
“It’s all state-funded,” Morgan said. “No money is passed onto the taxpayers.”
“It’s a good program, and we need to get the word out,” said Todd Hockert, Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus and Marion counties and Opioid Task Force facilitator. “The beauty of the program, you don’t have to wait until you're in the ER, and they’re able to get you on MAT and stabilized so you’re not going through withdrawal, which is always the big fear.
“And you don’t have to go through the phone book and Internet trying to find a treatment provider who will take you. It’s a game changer. I think people are going to be surprised at how many people who are out there that they (community paramedics) end up talking to.”