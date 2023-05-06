The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct aquatic plant control in portions of Lake Rousseau the week of May 15, weather permitting. The FWC will treat invasive hydrilla in the Citrus, Levy and Marion counties lake in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native submersed aquatic plants and may negatively impact navigation and flood protection.
Hydrilla was introduced into Florida water bodies in 1950-1951. It was thought to have been introduced to the Tampa and Miami areas as an aquarium plant. By the 1970s, it was established throughout Florida waters and in most drainage basins. Hydrilla can grow to the surface of waters as deep as 25 feet and form dense mats and can still be found in all types of water bodies.
To find out more about the herbicides being used and if there are any use restrictions associated with these treatments, visit MyFWC.com/Lakes. Visit the interactive webpage by clicking “Visit Site” in the top banner, then click on the “Plant Mgmt Schedule of Operations” under the “Aquatic Plants” dropdown menu.
The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach. The FWC makes management decisions after comparing the benefits that low-to-moderate levels of hydrilla can provide for fish and wildlife, and the desires of various stakeholder groups against the impact this invasive plant can have on native plant communities, access and navigation, flood control, and management costs.
For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual work plans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at My FWC.com/Lakes.