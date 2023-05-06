Lake

 Photo by Matthew Beck

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct aquatic plant control in portions of Lake Rousseau the week of May 15, weather permitting. The FWC will treat invasive hydrilla in the Citrus, Levy and Marion counties lake in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native submersed aquatic plants and may negatively impact navigation and flood protection.

Hydrilla was introduced into Florida water bodies in 1950-1951. It was thought to have been introduced to the Tampa and Miami areas as an aquarium plant. By the 1970s, it was established throughout Florida waters and in most drainage basins. Hydrilla can grow to the surface of waters as deep as 25 feet and form dense mats and can still be found in all types of water bodies.

