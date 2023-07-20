The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) took a significant step to preserve the red grouper population in the Gulf of Mexico by issuing an executive order to close recreational harvest of red grouper in state waters, effective from July 21 to Dec. 31, 2023. This closure will apply to Gulf state waters, excluding those off Monroe County, and will align with the existing closure in Gulf federal waters.
The decision to close the recreational season for red grouper aims to prevent quota overages and ensure sustainable harvest opportunities in the future. By synchronizing state and federal regulations for red grouper, FWC seeks to maintain the delicate balance of the species' population while allowing it to thrive.