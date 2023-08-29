Snook Close-Up

A close-up of a snook.

 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The snook regional management virtual workshop previously scheduled for Aug. 31, has now been postponed due to the current state of emergency in multiple Gulf Coast counties from storm Idalia. The new date for this workshop is Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m. EDT.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors, such as habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback, to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale.

