The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Marine Deputies and the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) Wildlife Research Department rescued a large injured manatee seen Sunday in the Homosassa River.
A large crew of highly trained personnel was assembled to rescue the injured manatee, and it has been transported to Zoo Tampa for treatment.
Report injured manatees
Authorities would like to remind people that if you ever come across an injured manatee in our waterways, please do not disturb, attempt to corral or rescue it – instead, call 352-249-2790 to report its direction of travel.
Reasons for rescue
According to MyFWC.com, reasons for manatee rescue include watercraft collisions – impact/blunt-force trauma or sharp trauma, such as propeller blades; entanglement in crab trap float lines, monofilament and other debris; and natural causes, such as cold stress, red tide, and becoming tidally stranded.