ABOVE: Manatee rescuers prepare to corral the injured creature. RIGHT: The injured manatee ready to be transported to the Tampa zoo.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Marine Deputies and the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) Wildlife Research Department rescued a large injured manatee seen Sunday in the Homosassa River.

A large crew of highly trained personnel was assembled to rescue the injured manatee, and it has been transported to Zoo Tampa for treatment.

