manatee 1

Manatee rescuers prepare to corral the injured creature.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies and the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) Wildlife Research Department rescued a large injured manatee seen in the Homosassa River Sunday.

A large crew of highly trained personnel was assembled to rescue the injured manatee, and it has been transported to Zoo Tampa for treatment.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

manatee 2

The injured manatee ready to be transported to the Tampa Zoo.

Tags