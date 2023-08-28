The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies and the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) Wildlife Research Department rescued a large injured manatee seen in the Homosassa River Sunday.
A large crew of highly trained personnel was assembled to rescue the injured manatee, and it has been transported to Zoo Tampa for treatment.
Authorities would like to remind people that if you ever come across an injured manatee in our waterways, please do not disturb, attempt to corral or rescue it — Instead call 352-249-2790 to report its direction of travel.